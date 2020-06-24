Kildare towns getting set for works on Barrow Blueway starting in July

Kildare County Council in conjunction with Laois County Council has announced the beginning of works for the Barrow Blueway on July 15.

It will run from Lowtown, through Rathangan, Monasterevin and Vicarstown to Athy.

Senator Fiona O'Loughlin said: "The Blueway will breathe new life into these towns and is due to be completed in early 2022, giving us a great new recreation amenity for ourselves and a top tourist destination for visitors.

Well done to all who have worked so hard on this project to bring it to this point, all the officials in both Kildare and Laois County Councils and all the voluntary and community groups who have worked tirelessly on it."