Government explains how Covid-19 homeworkers can claim tax break

Employees working from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic can claim tax relief the Government has advised.

Elizabeth Canavan, Assistant Secretary-General at the Department of the Taoiseach gave an outline of entitlements in a briefing on the Government's response to COVID-19 on Monday, June 22.

"As we all know the public health guidance is that where it is possible to work from home we should continue to do so.

"It is important for people to remember that an employee who works from home may claim tax relief on expenses incurred once certain conditions are met.

"That relief may arise in two ways: an employer can choose to pay an employee a daily tax-free flat rate of up to €3.20 to cover certain costs incurred as a result of working from home employees can claim for the amount of actual expenses incurred by completing an Income Tax return at the end of the year," he said.

You can find links to further information the Revenue Commissioners website here.

The Revenue say eWorking is where an employee works:

- At home on a full- or part-time basis

- Part of the time at home and the remainder in the normal place of work.

Revenue says eWorking involves:

Logging onto a work computer remotely

Sending and receiving email, data or files remotely

Developing ideas, products and services remotely.

However, Revenue adds that the arrangements only apply to your eWorking employees. They do not apply to workers who bring work home outside of normal working hours.