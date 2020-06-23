No Covid reports for Defence Forces of ranging ages coming back from Lebanon including Kildare troops

Defence Forces including some in Co Kildare are back in Ireland Covid free but are in 14 days quarantine, as per HSE guidelines, for anyone returning to the country.



The 115 Infantry Batallion, ranging in ages from twenties to sixties, are back from service in South Lebanon, after delays of up to six weeks. Some are quarantining in barracks, and some are back quarantining in their own homes. The rest of the unit returns on July 2.



Independent TD, Cathal Berry, said that the overseas troops have not had any reports of Covid 19 in Lebanon, despite being in close quarters.

He said: “They have medical people trained in health and hygiene and they are used to dealing with infectious diseases such as Ebola.”

The Lebanon troops were tested before leaving Lebanon and tested on return, and no reports were given of Covid.



Overall, there are very little reports of Covid 19 in the Defence Forces, with troops flying tests to Germany regularly and naval boats in a number of overseas countries.

Kildare representative for Wives and Partners of Defence Forces Sarah Walshe, said: “They are thrilled to be back, they were in a compound over there, they had standard personal protective equipment, they are quite used to infectious diseases, it is nothing new for an operation overseas. There was uncertainty for them when they could come home, so it was an extended mission.”