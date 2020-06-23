Council to hold one-day clean-up to spruce up areas after lockdown

Kildare Co Council is to hold a special one-day event across the county soon to spruce up local areas following the Covid-19 lockdown.

Residents’ Associations, Tidy Towns groups and individuals are being encouraged to take pride in their local areas.

The Council also hopes to motivate people who mightn’t ordinarily get involved in clean-ups of this type.

A Council spokesperson said: “We intend to hold a local National Spring Clean day in the county as the event planned for earlier this year didn’t go ahead due to the public health restrictions around Covid-19.”

As part of a designated clean-up day last year, the Council collected waste by agreement with local organisers in the days following.

Another clean-up initiative cancelled due to the lockdown was the National Spring Clean event which encouraged communities to tackle the problem of litter.



National Spring Clean

The National Spring Clean is operated by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce in partnership with local authorities and supported by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment.

Nationally, hundreds of thousands of volunteers took part in 2019 and several tonnes of litter was collected, of which a large portion was recycled.

The issue of ‘lockdown litter’ was raised at a recent meeting of Clane-Maynooth Municipal District when Cllr Darragh Fitzpatrick called for the Council to provide free skips to local communities to discourage litter and illegal dumping.

Councillors agreed that because of the national Tidy Towns Competition being cancelled, local groups needed an impetus to continue to maintain their local areas.

The politicians also insisted that funding to local groups working in this area should continue if possible.