Newbridge Gardaí reporting 'above average' call outs for domestic violence since lockdown

Newbridge Gardaí are now reporting daily call outs following reports of domestic violence, while prior to the lockdown, the average call out for domestic violence took place once a week.

Inspector Jim Molloy says that when the lockdown was first announced, there was a huge increase in calls relating to domestic violence, and while this is decreasing, there are still calls daily.

He said: "It is mainly men against women, of all age groups and nationalities. There was a steep increase in calls during the lockdown and it is still above average."

Sgt Molloy says that there is 'no excuse' for domestic violence.

However, he says that a lot of issues related to times of job losses and families being locked in together, with nowhere to go.

Any cases where children are involved automatically are referred to Tusla,where there is a report of domestic violence.

He says that in many cases, arrests took place, the accused, all men, spent a few nights in prison,and their cases are awaiting.

Some cases involve reports of physical violence and others are reports of psychological abuse.