Clane motorists set for delays with sewerage works ongoing
Ongoing Sewer Replacement Works
Sewer replacement works in Clane
Since yesterday, sections of road will be closed temporarily to vehicular traffic in Clane due to the ongoing Sewer Replacement Works.
There are traffic diversions in place at Prosperous Road approximately between Yew Tree Square apartments and Abbey Court housing estate.
Pedestrian access from all directions will not be affected.
Irish Water and Kildare County Council wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused.
