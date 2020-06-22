Council to inspect and clean Naas playground more often to ensure it's safe to be used

Kildare Co Council has confirmed it will clean a Naas playground three times a week to ensure it is safe to use for parents and children.

A Naas mother had expressed concerns about the condition of the playground in Monread Park in Naas when it opened following Covid-19 restrictions.

The parent, who didn’t want her name published said: “There were signs outside about hand sanitiser and social distancing and other measures which was fine.

“But what was not fine was the absolute state of the park when we went inside.

“I picked up glass around the bigger slide area and there were beer bottle caps all around the park and under the bench there was cigarettes ends and cigarette papers and other such evidence of drug smoking.”

She added: “Our children are put at risk due to unsociable behaviour.”

The mother also asked why the playground wasn't swept or washed down before opening to the public.

A Council spokesperson said: “It is regrettable that a small minority of people use playgrounds for ant social behaviour. Monread Playground is normally cleaned and inspected once a week on a Friday. It was inspected and cleaned prior to being reopened last Tuesday having been closed for a number of weeks.

“It was cleaned again on Friday morning as scheduled and was cleaned and inspected again this morning.

“We will increase the inspection and cleaning of the playground to three times a week going forward to try and ensure that it is safe for use.”

Reopening playgrounds

As it reopened playgrounds across the county, the Council had asked families to bring their own hand sanitiser for the cleaning of their children’s hands before, at regular intervals during and after use of the playground equipment.

The local authority also urged parents or guardians to maintain physical distancing between children advised children to avoid touching their face, eyes, nose and mouth.

A total of 28 playgrounds were reopened and the Council urged families to be patient during the process.

Council officials also asked parents or guardians to ensure children under their care had regard to the safe use of equipment and to the safety of others at all times.



