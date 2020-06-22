Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, June 22

The death has occurred of Elaine Clancy

Leixlip, Kildare / Drimnagh, Dublin

CLANCY, Elaine (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Drimnagh, Dublin 12) June 20th, 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis’ Hospice, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of Alan Berry and much loved mother of Adam and Lily. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughter, mother Maureen, father Tom, sister Paula, father-in-law Noel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Elaine’s life with friends and extended family at a later date.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to St. Francis’ Hospice, Blanchardstown.

The death has occurred of Breda Dempsey (née O'Shea)

Moorefield Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Cahirciveen, Kerry



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, daughters Philomena and Fiona, sons in law Len and Ger, grandchildren Daniel, Jason and Gary, sisters Kathleen and Maryann, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Breda Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place in St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, on Tuesday at 1pm. Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish Website. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.



The death has occurred of John (Ted) Doherty

Rahylin Glebe, Galway City, Galway / Donadea, Kildare



Doherty, John (Ted), Rahylin Glebe, Galway City and late of Timahoe, Donadea, Co. Kildare, June 19th 2020, peacefully at home. Pre-deceased by his brother Martin and sister Majella. Sadly missed by his loving parents Martin and Kathleen, sisters Catherine, Anna and Noeleen, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many good friends.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for John. Those who would like to attend the funeral, but cannot due to the current restrictions on public gatherings are invited to leave a personal message for the family below.

John's funeral Mass can be viewed on Tuesday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh. Family flowers only please, donations can be made to the RNLI.

*Ted will depart from Galway Hospital on Monday morning at 10:30am and he will make his last voyage to the docks before travelling home to Kildare.

The death has occurred of Sean Ferguson

Celbridge, Kildare



FERGUSON, Sean (Celbridge, Co. Kildare) June 20th, 2020 (peacefully) at Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge. Beloved son of the late John and Eileen and dear brother of Joan, Patricia and Marie. Sadly missed by his loving sisters, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Sean’s Funeral Mass will be available to view online on Tuesday 23rd June at 11am by following this LINK and selecting "Main Camera".

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Dogs Trust.

The death has occurred of Peter Goulding

Ballyteague Lock, Ballyteague, Kildare



Ex Bord of Works.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home. Brother of the late Jack and Peg. Sadly missed by Sean, Geraldine, Andrew,Catherine and their families, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Peter Rest In Peace

A private family funeral will take place in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Allenwood, on Tuesday at 11am. Mass will be live-streamed on the Allen Parish Facebook page. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.





The death has occurred of Valerie KAVANAGH (née O'Shea)

Hawkfield, Newbridge, Kildare



KAVANAGH (née O’Shea) Valerie (Hawkfield, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 20th June 2020 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family; sadly missed by her loving husband Tony, children Evan, Muireann, Patrick and Con, brothers and sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues in Scoil Naomh Uilig, and friends.

May Valerie Rest in Peace

Due to government advice on public gatherings, a private family funeral will be held on Tuesday at 11 o’clock in St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge. Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish Website

https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam/ Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

House private all day Sunday and on Tuesday morning, please.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.



The death has occurred of Caroline Behan (née Gillis)

Celbridge, Kildare



BEHAN (née Gillis), (Celbridge, Co. Kildare) June 19th 2020 in the loving care of the staff at the Mater Private Hospital. Caroline, beloved wife of John. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sisters Margaret and Imelda, brother Paul, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Caroline’s life with friends and extended family at a later date.

Please follow the link below to view Caroline’s funeral mass which will be streamed live on Monday (June 22nd) at 11.00am.

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-celbridge

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.