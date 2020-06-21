Kildare Property Watch: House for sale on 31 acres at Laragh, Maynooth

A large residential holding close to Maynooth town is on the market with Coonan Property Maynooth, Celbridge and Naas.

The property at Laragh is for sale by public auction on Wednesday, July 1, in the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth, at 3 pm.

The property consists of a well-maintained three-bedroom bungalow in a lovely private setting in the townland of Laragh.

Laragh is conveniently located close to the towns of Maynooth and just 4 km from Kilcock. The residence is well laid out around a central sitting room and consists of bright spacious living accommodation.

To the rear of the residence is an attractive sun house with a useful selection of sheds and a concrete yard suitable for a range of different uses.

The lands which surround the house consist of good quality free draining soils and are laid out in four good-sized divisions, all surround by attractive trees and whitethorn hedgerows. The lands are all in grass apart from four acres which the vendor has planted with a selection of broad leaf trees.

The lands also have the benefit of a hardcore farm roadway allowing easy access to each of the fields.

For further details contact Philip Byrne of Coonan Property Maynooth on 01 6286128. The guide price for the property is €550,000.