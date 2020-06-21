Kildare Property Watch: Substantial dormer in Kilteel

Roseville in Kilteel is a substantial detached dormer bungalow standing on an elevated site with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

This substantial property is ideal for the growing family, with five bedrooms and many reception rooms. The sunroom is a beautiful large room flooded with light enjoying views as far as the eye can see.

The property is accessed via two impressive entrances and boasts manicured lawns surrounded by hedging with many shrubs and trees.

The house extends to 270m2 and is situated on a site of 0.8 of an acre approximately.

Kilteel is a peaceful rural village, with a strong community and the Kilteel Comhaltas branch meets weekly for classes.

It is within easy access of major road networks including the M7 and M50 Motorways making Dublin City easily accessible by car. The Luas at Citywest is 15 minutes drive, and the train station at Sallins just 16 minutes away. The well- proportioned accommodation in this fine property briefly comprises entrance hallway, sitting room, family room, kitchen and dining room, sunroom, utility room, pantry, bathroom, two bedrooms (one en-suite) downstairs. Upstairs three are three bedrooms (two en-suite), and an office.

The property comes with an asking price of €595,000 and appointments to view may be made with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly on 045 866466 or info@sfor.ied