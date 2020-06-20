Animal rescue: a blind kitten and a Great Dane are best buddies

Last week, we had a little four- week-old kitten dropped into us. He has been named Raisin and he went into foster care with our volunteer animal welfare officer based in Athy.

It didn’t take long for her to realise something was wrong with him and figure out that he is almost blind; we believe it is down to inappropriate diet and we hope that with the right care his vision will improve.

On his first night, he was put in his little box beside our volunteer on the bed, and when she woke up the next morning, he had escaped from his box and had decided Gia’s head was a much better bed than what she had provided!

Gia is the KWWSPCA’s mascot dog, and is a massive but very gentle Great Dane, who loves to take care of kittens.

Huge demand for puppies

So many people have contacted the KWWSPCA over the last few months wanting to adopt a puppy; far, far more than in any other years. We believe it is because of the Covid-19 lockdown and so many families being at home.

Our fear is that when the country returns to normal, or as near to normal as it can, and children go back to school and parents go back to work, many of these puppies will be neglected or even abandoned.

A puppy needs a lot of time and attention devoted to it for at least the first year of its life and it suffers badly if left on its own for long periods of time.

Please consider very carefully when you are thinking about adopting a puppy whether you will have the time to devote to its training, its exercise and to giving it company over the whole of its life.

NOAH’S ARK NOW OPEN

The KWWSPCA’s Charity Shop in Cutlery Road, Newbridge, Noah’s Ark, opened last Wednesday with a massive €1 sale to clear some of its stock.

This was a huge success and now the shop has a marvellous range of summer clothes and accessories for sale for women, men and children as well lots of other fantastic bargains.

All the profit from the shop goes directly to helping animals in need and the management and staff of the shop are all volunteers, so none of the money goes to pay any wages.

If anyone would like to make donations to the shop, we are asking that any large donations of more than one or two bags, be brought to our Animal Shelter near Athgarvan, eircode W12 EV60, as the shop is very small and cannot take in a large quantity of donations at any one time.

Please call to arrange a time to suit you to drop your bags safely and quickly — 086 3413017, or 087 6750488 or 087 6803295. The Shelter is closed to the public, so please do not deliver donations without an appointment as the gate is locked.

And please do not leave donations outside the gate.

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals; family pets, wild animals and birds, and horses, ponies and donkeys, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

