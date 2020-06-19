Detective Colm Horkan's funeral to take place this Sunday with calls for minute's silence in homes around country

The funeral mass for Detective Garda Colm Horkan will take place at St. James’ Church, Charlestown, arriving for funeral mass at 12 noon, this Sunday, followed by private burial at adjoining cemetery.

An Garda Síochána is making arrangements to have the funeral service broadcast live, further details will issue on their social media platforms.

Members of An Garda Síochána, Garda Staff, Garda Reserves and retired members of An Garda Síochána seeking to show their respects and express their sympathy and solidarity with the family of Detective Garda Colm Horkan will parade at their local Garda Station or permanent assigned Garda Station and will observe a formal public one minutes silence at 12 noon on this Sunday.

An Garda Síochánas’ minutes silence will be led by Deputy Commissioner John Twomey and the Garda Band at Garda Headquarters.

An Garda Síochána requests that members of the public, wishing to express their sympathies and condolences also observe a one minutes silence at 12 noon at their homes.

An Garda Síochána will post images of these remembrance silences on our social media pages with the #ColmRIP and request that members of the public show their solidarity by posting their images on social media using the same #ColmRIP.