Co Kildare hairdressers, beauticians, gyms, churches, cinemas, and more reopening this Monday

Churches, hairdressers, beauticians, gyms, cinemas and all sporting activities 'can recommence' from this Monday, says Leo Varadkar, this evening.

50 people will be able to meet indoors and 200 outdoors until July 20.

After that, it is being looked at 100 indoors and 500 outdoors.

He said: "As a country we got through this ahead of schedule and we are able to reopen the economy."