Co Kildare road closure over next week

Surface dressing works will be carried out on Monday, June 22, until Friday, June 26.

The R401 Cloughgarrett to Thomastown Cross will be closed for two days.

For two days, L3003 Rathbride Cross to Kilmoney will be closed.

The R415 Rathbride Cross to Wheelam Cross will be closed for one day.

A Kildare County Council spokesperson said: "As these works are subject to favourable weather conditions, they are subject to change. Traffic management measures will be in place for the duration of the works. Diversion routes will be clearly signposted."