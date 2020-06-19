KIldare Gardaí investigating after man walking home was assaulted with hammer

Gardaí are investigating a hammer attack on a young man walking home in Celbridge in the early hours last weekend.

The incident took place in The Walled Gardens residential area at around 2.30am on Sunday, June 14

A young man was returning home when he was set up on by a number of youths who assaulted him with a hammer.

Gardaí said the victim sustained stitches to his knee cap and severe bruising.

The investigation team appealed to anybody who may have seen a number of youths handing around The Walled Gardens between 2am and 3am on this date or may have dash cam footage of the area at this time.