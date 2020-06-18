Newbridge Gardaí report thefts are becoming more frequent again

Pharmacies main source of thefts during lockdown say Gardaí

KildareNow Reporter

Reporter:

KildareNow Reporter

Email:

content@kildarenow.com

Newbridge Gardaí report thefts are becoming more frequent again

Thefts are being reported again from shops

Newbridge Gardaí are reporting that thefts are taking place more frequently again, with  the lockdown easing.

Despite a small number of people generally inside retail shops, under HSE and Government guidelines, thefts are still taking place, say Gardaí.

Gardaí report that during the lockdown, pharmacies were the main targets for thefts.