Newbridge Gardaí report thefts are becoming more frequent again
Pharmacies main source of thefts during lockdown say Gardaí
Thefts are being reported again from shops
Newbridge Gardaí are reporting that thefts are taking place more frequently again, with the lockdown easing.
Despite a small number of people generally inside retail shops, under HSE and Government guidelines, thefts are still taking place, say Gardaí.
Gardaí report that during the lockdown, pharmacies were the main targets for thefts.
