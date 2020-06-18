Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, June 18

The death has occurred of Thomas CARROLL

Bremore Court, Balbriggan, Dublin / Naas, Kildare

The death has occurred of Thomas Carroll (ex Roadstone) late of Bremore Court, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin and formerly Eadestown, Nass, Co. Kildare. (Peacefully) after a long illness bravely borne with great dignity in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Gormanston Woods Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Julia, step-daughters Mary Dunne and Theresa Carvin, step-sons Pat & Aidan Kinsella, sister Mary, extended family, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in McNally's Funeral Home, Balbriggan on Friday evening from 6 - 8pm (Subject to strict social distancing). In accordance with current HSE guildelines on funeral gatherings a private Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday in S.S. Peter and Paul's Church, Balbriggan at 10 o'clock. Followed by private burial in St Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

The death has occurred of Edward (Ted) Tracey

Laurence Avenue, Maynooth, Kildare / Kilcloon, Meath

Tracey Edward (Ted), Laurence Avenue, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Kilcloon, Co. Meath, June 18th 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Bridie. Sadly missed by his loving children Eddie and Debbie, grandchildren Chloe, Amy and Emma, Debbie's partner Dave, Eddie's partner Ann-Marie, brothers Paddy and Billy, sisters Kate, Mena and Anne, brothers-in-law Jay and Willie, sister-in-law Dolores, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for Ted. Those would like to attend the funeral, but cannot due to the current restrictions on public gatherings are invited to leave a personal message for the family below.

Ted's funeral mass can be viewed on Saturday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link http://www.maynoothparish.org/live-streaming/. Family flowers only please, donations can be made to the Irish Cancer Society by clicking on the following link https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

Ted's family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Cowhey, nurses and carers for looking after Ted so well during his illness.

The death has occurred of Martin HEALY

Brownstown, The Curragh, Kildare

HEALY Martin (Brownstown, The Curragh, Co. Kildare) - 17th June 2020 (peacefully) at home. Predeceased by his wife & son Patrick. Sadly missed by his daughter Marie, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Martin Rest In Peace

Due to government advice on public gatherings a private family funeral will take place on Saturday at 11am in St. Brigid’s Church, Suncroft with burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.



The death has occurred of Mary OBRIEN (née Barry)

Moorefield Drive, Newbridge, Kildare

O'BRIEN (née Barry) Mary (Moorefield Drive & formerly of Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 17th June 2020 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Naas Hospital. Mary; sadly missed by her loving husband Pat (Paddy), sons Stephen and Karl, daughters-in-law Fiona and Ann-Marie, brothers John, Stephen and Peter, sisters Ann and Bridget, grandchildren Saoirse, Ava and Liam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place on in St. Conleth's Church, Newbridge, on Saturday. Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish Website at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas General Hpospital. Donations box in the Church.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Robert O'Neill

Ballyshannon Manor, Derrinturn, Carbury, Kildare / Sallynoggin, Dublin

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Tina, sadly missed by his sons Ryan, Wesley, Johnathon and Dean, father Billy, brother John, sister Jane-Ann, daughters-in-law Sarah, Karen, Mia and Stefaine, his six adored grandsons, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Robert Rest in Peace

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be a private family funeral.

We suggest using the online condolence page as an option to offer your sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult time.