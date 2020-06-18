Newbridge charity feeding those in need says concerns being raised about serving on street

Street hot food being served to homeless families and those in need around Co Kildare stopped due to Covid 19 restrictions.

Charity, The Dining Room, providing hot food to people in Newbridge, twice a week, had to stop its services on the street, and now does food drops to families and people with addresses.

A statement from the Dining Room said: "This has meant that we have missed a lot of people we would normally have seen on a weekly basis, i.e. those sleeping rough.

We are now looking to get back on the street while complying with Government and HSE COVID-19 guidelines. One of the areas we have concerns about is the serving of the hot food to our service users.

In order to keep everyone safe we feel there is a need to change how our hot food is prepared. We are now looking for the support of some of our local commercial kitchens to cook food for us once or maybe twice a month. Covid19 means that the food would now have to be in individual packaging before it arrives at the table.

We would like to thank those people and companies who have cooked for us in the past.

We understand that this is a big ask, we also know the demand for what we do is going to increase over the next couple of months."

Contact Sarah on 089 236 8114