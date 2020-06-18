'Happy Place' caravan stolen from special needs boy is dumped in field off M7

A caravan stolen in Co Meath which was described as a 'Happy Place' for a boy with special needs has been found in a field off the M7 on the Kildare/Laois border.

Gardaí in Portarlington are appealing to the public for their assistance in establishing the movements of this caravan which had been stolen on the night of the 10th/11th June 2020 from a yard in Gernonstown, Slane.

Thieves broke into the yard and caused criminal damage to other property at the location.

The caravan belonged to Co Meath boy Sean Sharkey Carroll who has Down syndrome, autism and is blind in one eye. The caravan was equipped with items to give him assistance and comfort.

His mother Fiona Sharkey Carroll had made a media appeal about the impact on her son of the loss of the caravan.

Portarlington Gardaí yesterday recovered this caravan in a field in the Ballintogher area of Ballybrittas.

Gardaí said: "We believe it was left there overnight.

"We are looking for any assistance from both locals and anyone that might have passed through the area overnight to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 0578674100 with information."

Gardaí said that two other caravans taken in the same incident are still missing.