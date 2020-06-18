Kildare County Council refuses planning for 18 houses close to primary school

Planning has been refused for 18 houses with a cycle and pedestrian way at Straffan.

The development generally to the rear and side of Glebe House,l close to Scoil Bhríde National School.

Also there was planning for a cycle route to Glebe House.

Here are details of the planning refused: construction of 18no. new two storey dwellings

(17no. generally to the rear and side of Glebe House and

1no. part barrell vaulted roof dwelling to the

side/north east of Glebe House on the site of the

existing barn being demolished adjacent to New

Road) together with the demolition of a modern

single storey extension to the side/south west of

Glebe House, the conversion & refurbishment of

Glebe House & associated extensions & outhouse

(currently a two storey over basement dwelling

divided into five. dwellings & associated

accommodation), to create 4no. two-bed apartments

with associated accommodation and outhouse for

bin/bicycle/general storage, the conversion &

refurbishment of the existing two storey detached

Coach House (currently divided into 3 no. dwellings)

adjacent to Glebe house (to include the demolition

of the modern single storey extension to the rear of

the Coach House), to create a one bed dwelling. The

vehicle entrance to the site will be through the

existing site entrance opposite Scoil Bhride National

School on New Road. The works will also include the

demolition of an existing one bed single storey

detached dwelling to the rear of Glebe House and

the demolition of an existing unauthorized single

storey Boilerhouse built adjacent to the north

western boundary of the site. The 18no. new

dwellings will consist of the following: 3no. Type A,

two storey detached, four bed dwellings; 1no. Type



B, two storey detached, four bed dwelling, with part

barrell vaulted roof, on the site of the existing

haybarn being demolished; 6no. Type C, two storey

and part single storey semi-detached, four bed

dwellings; 2no. Type D, two storey and part single

storey detached, four bed dwellings; 3no. Type E &

1no. Type E1, two storey and part single storey

semi-detached, three bed dwellings; 1no. Type F,

two storey and part single storey detached, five bed

dwelling; 1no. Type H, two storey and part single

storey detached, five bed dwelling; the provision of

solar photovoltaic panels (PV) on the roofs of the

new dwellings and the existing Coach House, the

provision of all associated & ancillary site works,

boundary treatments and landscaping works to

include the reinstatement of some historical

pathways to the front of Glebe House, the

conversion of the existing site entrance and driveway

(to the front of Glebe House & adjacent to The

Beeches housing development) into a

pedestrian/cycle route accessing Glebe House,



