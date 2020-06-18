Co Kildare residents complaining about water supply issues

Irish Water says it is investing €500 million to fix issues nationally by end of 2021

Today water supplies to the  residents in The Grove, Celbridge will be disrupted from 10am until approximately now, due to burst water pipes. 

This comes at a time when Kildare County Council and Irish Water are urging people to conserve water, repair leaking taps and not use hose pipes.

Yesterday, the Caragh Road side of Naas  reports being left without water supplies. 
Other areas in Naas  included  the Osprey, Caragh Court and  Jigginstown.

Concerns are mounting in Leixlip about regular water disruptions. 

An Irish Water statement says: "We're investing €500 million in the public water network up to the end of 2021. This involves fixing or replacing old, damaged pipes and reducing high levels of leakage to provide a more reliable water supply."