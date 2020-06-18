Young man (22) and two teenagers charged with robberies in Kildare church car parks

Gardaí from Naas and Kilcullen stations yesterday arrested and charged three males, one aged 22 years of age and two juveniles aged 16 and 17 years of age, in relation to thefts from vehicles in the car parks.

The alleged thefts occurred at Saint Brigid’s Church in Kill and the Church of the Sacred Heart in Kilcullen on Saturday, June 6 last.

All three males were brought to the sitting of Naas District Court yesterday morning and were, following objections made by prosecuting Gardai, remanded in custody.

The defendants are due to appear again before Naas District Court on June 24.

Gardaí said they wish to thank the members of the public for their assistance in this investigation.