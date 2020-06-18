Gardaí and Bank of Ireland warning public about card smishing scam doing the rounds

An Garda Síochána in conjunction with Bank of Ireland wish to alert the public to a ‘smishing’ scam whereby people are being contacted by a text message, which appears to have come their bank, leading them to believe their bank card has been compromised.

A number of reports have been received by Gardaí in relation to this scam. The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) conducted searches yesterday, in Dublin in relation to this matter.

A number of bank cards were recovered during the course of these searches, and returned to their owners. A male youth was arrested and is currently detained in Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

GNECB are advising the public as follows:

• Never click a link in an unsolicited text

• Never give away personal data like your PIN, card numbers and passwords

• A financial institution would never request a customer to return a card to the bank in such circumstances

An Garda Síochána are also urging all persons not to respond to such text messages, but instead to take a screenshot of the message, delete it and report to your local Garda station