Newbridge families concern that children need new playground following yesterday's vote

Newbridge parents of young children are voicing concern that funding is not being made available for a new playground, despite a public campaign.



Parents are worried that their children are now playing on adult exercise machines in Linear Park, as the playground on Station Road is still not reopened.

One of the leading campaigners behind calls for a new playground is Susan Burke, a Newbridge mother of three and minder to children with special needs.



Ms Burke said: “I’m outraged to think there is nothing for the boy I mind, absolutely nothing for a child with special needs, I have to take children outside of Newbridge for them to be able to play, the current playground on Station Road is too small and outdated ,a large portion of it taken up with a jump frame that hasn’t worked in years.”



The existing public playground in Newbridge, beside the K-Leisure sports centre on Station Road, was opened 18 years ago.



Responding on social media to the vote to not allocate funding for a playground by Kildare County Council at yesterday's Municipa Meeting, Mayor of Newbridge, Rob Power said: “Every Councillor who spoke at today's meeting was in favour of a new playground for Newbridge. The only debate was on how it should be funded.”

He said: “I'm of the view that in light of the enormous industrial and housing developments around the town of late, we should first of all look for those development levies in the capital budget (specifically put aside for recreation and amenities) to be used to fund the playground. Doing this means that we can keep our current budget for other worthwhile projects locally. I think given the Covid situation is ongoing, there may be some worthwhile community/business support projects that present themselves after the summer.”



Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy who is lobbying for the new playground said: “Despite the disappointing result today, with the public help the campaign for a playground is still very much alive. Over €254,204 is still left over from the Local Property Tax fund, still to be allocated. I would urge you, your family, your friends, the people who know just how badly Newbridge needs a playground to make your feelings known to your councillors before we have another vote on how to expend the remaining €254,204.”

When the issue was put to a vote, at Newbridge Muncipal Meeting yesterday, Cllrs McLoughlin Healy, Pender and Noel Connolly backed a proposal to allocate €100,000 to a Newbridge playground. Cllrs Duffy, Power, O’Dwyer, Doyle, Mark Stafford and Anne Connolly voted against. Cllr Noel Heavey abstained from the vote and Cllr Peggy O’Dwyer was absent from the meeting.

The councillors instead voted 7-3 to adopt the proposed Schedule of MD Works 2020, with no provision made for the unallocated unding.