BREAKING Garda dies after being shot in incident in Co Roscommon

Gardai have confirmed that an garda has died after being shot.

HQ confirmed this morning that the on duty officer was killed during an incident in Castlerea Co Roscommon.

"It is with deepest sadness An Garda Síochána confirms the death of our colleague, resulting from fatal gunshot wounds received during an incident in Castlerea shortly before midnight on Wednesday 17th June 2020," said a statement.

An earlier statement said that Gardaí in Castlerea were investigating the shooting in which their colleague had been shot and seriously injured with life threatening injuries.

One man was arrested in connection with this investigation and was detained in Castlerea Garda Station.

Like Portlaoise, Castlerea is the location of one of Ireland's jails. There is no indication that the prison was linked to the shooting.