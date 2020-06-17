Bellingsfield and Longstone developments in Naas are available for viewings

BALLYMORE ARE DELIGHTED TO WELCOME YOU BACK TO LONGSTONE AND BELLINGSFIELD



During recent viewing restrictions, Ballymore changed the way it does things to allow buyers to view its homes from their homes. As a result, it experienced strong sales levels and enquiries over the past few weeks at both of these Naas developments.

The company said it launched interactive tools on its websites to encourage people to safely explore its developments during lockdown, whilst also helping its sales team continue to reach out to prospective new customers.

Ballymore said:

In an additional bid to aid customers during the lockdown, we launched a Help to Buy campaign and

how it can be used at both Bellingsfield and Longstone – giving buyers assurance as they seek to

purchase a home during these uncertain times.

See images of Bellingsfield and Longstone



For now, and in-line with Government guidance viewing the Show Houses will be strictly by

appointment only through our Sales Agents. We have introduced many safeguarding measures,

ensuring a safe and enjoyable viewing experience.

Here is what you can expect on your visit:

- Social distancing is in place

- Appointments time allocated of 30 mins

- Maximum of 2 adults may attend the appointment

- No young children (under 16) can attend the viewing

- No contact Hand sanitiser is provided and must be used on entering each house

- Show Houses are sanitized after viewings



During recent viewing restrictions, purchasers used this time to research our Naas developments

online through our interactive websites. The Longstone and Bellingsfield websites are packed with

interactive tools that allow viewers to compare house types and plot locations along with other

great features and information. This allows potential purchasers to narrow down their choice and

make a more informed decision at their individual appointments.



Longstone and Bellingsfield



Developed by award winning developer Ballymore and located in the popular town of Naas, these

stylish 3 and 4 bedroom homes combine with stunning landscaped green areas to deliver two

developments that are perfect for growing families. A large green space in each development will be

completed this summer.



Light and space are maximised, with generous ceiling heights at ground floor complement interior

layouts that have been designed to suit a modern lifestyle. They both offer a balance of both living

and bedroom accommodation over 2 floors. The homes at Bellingsfield and Longstone are designed

to offer features such as stone work tops, utilities and luxury bathrooms as standard. These homes

are also premium energy efficient; features include: High levels of thermal insulation, A+ integrated

white goods and air to water heat pump systems. The energy efficiency of these homes will lead to

lower energy consumption and lower running costs.

Ideal for commuting, Bellingsfield and Longstone are both conveniently located for travel into Dublin

City Centre by car or public transport. These homes also benefit from being surrounded by some of

Kildare’s most regarded schools and sports clubs, supporting a range of needs for every age group.

Bellingsfield prices start from €345,000 for a 3 bed home and €365,000 for a 4 bed home

Longstone prices start from €345,000 for a 3 bed home and €395,000 for a 4 bed home

All the homes are available to purchase through Help to Buy, a government initiative designed to

help first-time buyers with raising the deposit needed to buy a new home. You may be entitled to

claim back income tax up to the value of €20,000 through this scheme.

Each home is designed to Ballymore’s high-quality specification and premium finish. Both Longstone

and Bellingsfield schemes will be completed by late 2021.

For more information or to book your appointment contact our local Selling Agent CME Estate

Agents on 045 89 77 11 or visit www.bellingsfield.com and www.longstonenaas.com