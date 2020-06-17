Lockdown Bargain: Bungalow on massive 3-acre site could be yours for €95K
The property on a large site in Tullow off the M9
This detached three bedroom house on approximately 3 acres is going for auction with a guide price of €95,000.
'Whispering Winds' is located off the M9 in Coolkenno, Tullow, Co Carlow.
The property, which was built in 1990, requires refurbishment throughout.
The dwelling extends to approximately 97 sq. m (1,044 sq. ft).
There are gardens to the front and rear on the substantial site.
Included are a number of outbuildings to accommodate family pets or as play dens.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on