Lockdown Bargain: Bungalow on massive 3-acre site could be yours for €95K

This detached three bedroom house on approximately 3 acres is going for auction with a guide price of €95,000.

'Whispering Winds' is located off the M9 in Coolkenno, Tullow, Co Carlow.

The property, which was built in 1990, requires refurbishment throughout.

The dwelling extends to approximately 97 sq. m (1,044 sq. ft).

There are gardens to the front and rear on the substantial site.

Included are a number of outbuildings to accommodate family pets or as play dens.