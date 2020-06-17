Co Kildare parents of children with special needs say children not responding well to online learning

Co Kildare carers and parents for children with special needs are concerned that online learning is not adequate and can be very confusing and upsetting for people with special needs.

One North Kildare mother, who did not wish to be named, says that her teenage daughter who is autistic, gets panic attacks, at the thought of a video call.

Calls are being made for urgent home tuition, as school based learning does not suit all students.

Inclusion Ireland, Mark O'Connor, says that a survey of 1,064 around the country has been carried out, on the needs of children with special needs in Ireland.

He said: "70% have no interest in online learning."

Disability campaigner and mother to a son with special needs, Aisling McNiffe, says that online learning does not work for her son. She says that sensory rooms are vital for children with special needs.