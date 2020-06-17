Co Kildare playgrounds are still not all open

Several playgrounds in Co Kildare are still closed.

A Kildare County Council statement said: "Playgrounds in St Laurences and Ellistown GAA grounds remain closed due to current protocols in place for Covid-19. We are working with both clubs to open the facilities while complying with the GAA's requirements."



Celbridge Abbey or St John of Gods playground remains closed.

A statement from Kildare County Council said: "St John of Gods service users are using the grounds for exercise. Some of these are vulnerable users and ordinarily would exercise outside of the grounds but can't do so at present."

According to Kildare County Council Newbridge Playground remains closed as there has been reports of vandalism and antisocial behaviour there, says Kildare County Council.

Regarding Newbridge playground, the Sports Centre , the statement said: "It remains closed so we are working to provide an alternative entrance to allow access to the playground and ensure the security of the sports centre while it remains closed."

Kilcullen Playground is closed this week to 'facilitate the removal of the sand surface in parts of the playground and replacement with a rubber safety surface. The replacement of the sand has been sought by Councillors, Kilcullen Community Action and playground users for some time', says Kildare County Council.