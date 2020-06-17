Newbridge Gardaí report first burglaries since lockdown over the past week

Newbridge Gardaí reported the first home burglaries in the area since the three months lockdown, over the past week, with cash and jewellery, the main items stolen.

During the day, at Brownstown and Suncroft, last week, a number of homes were broken into.

The houses were vacant at the time.

Gardaí are urging people to set alarms as the lockdown is easing and more people are starting to leave their homes.