LATEST: 6-hour Weather Warning for Kildare issued by Met Eireann

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow - Rainfall Warning for Kildare until 2pm this afternoon.

The alert also applies to Dublin, Longford, Louth, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan.

Forecasters have warned of "further heavy downpours moving westwards with spot flooding."

The Warning was issued at 7am and came nto effect at 8am.

The Carlow Weather page on Facebook reported that Dublin Airport recorded 11.5mm of rain in just one hour between 5am and 6am this morning - more rainfall than it saw in the whole month of May.

The general forecast for the Leinster area for today is for heavy showers or localised thunderstorms.

Some bright or sunny spells will develop as the day progresses, with the odd shower through the afternoon.

Highest temperatures will reach 16 to 19 degrees.

Saturday is being flagged as being windy and wet during the day.