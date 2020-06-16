How a Kildare man got into Canada before the borders closed down due to Covid-19

Back in March, when schools were closing and St Patrick’s Day parades were being cancelled in Ireland, Celbridge man Seán O’Regan was on his way to the adventure of a lifetime in Canada.

After a successful career in broadcasting with 98FM and Newstalk radio stations, Seán (24) opted for a big change and found himself journeying to Vancouver to make his home for the next two years.

He explained: “I moved over only days after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the lockdown at home, and two days before border closures here.

“To say I got in by the skin of my teeth would be an understatement!

“On my first night I met two friends for a few drinks, not knowing that would be my only time in a pub for nine weeks.”

Seán says that normality is returning in Vancouver now but added that the Canadian lockdown was much more lenient than the lockdown at home.

He explained: “We still had the freedom to go anywhere as long as we abided by social distancing rules.”

Speaking about his new base, which is around a 15-hour flight away, Seán says: “Despite only being away from home for three months now, it has become clear how important home is, especially in the middle of a global pandemic.



Leaving home



“The only times I ever left home for longer than a week was for holidays, the Gaeltacht, inter-railing and J1s to both San Francisco and Chicago.

“This time round though, it’s different. I’m in Vancouver for two years at the very least.

“For the last 24 years I’ve been washed, fed and watered, but now it’s time to stand on my own two feet.”

While he waits for a broadcasting job, Seán now works for a furniture moving company that’s based on the outskirts of Vancouver which also does deliveries for customers like IKEA.

He said: “I’m working with seven other Irish lads which is great but there’s a good mix of nationalities in the warehouse.

“Five days back to back I was with someone from Canada, Kenya, Jordan, India and Jamaica so as well as meeting new Irish people and being able to have a laugh with them I’m learning so much about people from all over the world.

“The mix of people there is the best and most interesting part of the job.”

But he added: “Just because I left what was my dream job at home to come to Canada, by no means does it mean that I’m going down a different career path.

“For now I’m working for a furniture moving company, but as soon as the world restarts and offices return to full capacity, I hope to be back on the airwaves.”

Seán’s parents, who are from Dublin and Sligo, moved to Celbridge in 1994 and a year later he was born.



Celbridge



Three years later his brother Ciarán came along and then four after that, Niall made an appearance.

He explains: “Like all brothers, we had arguments growing up, mainly over the Playstation, but we’ve always been very close.”

Seán went to primary school in Scoil Na Mainistreach, secondary school in Salesian College and then onto Maynooth University where he studied English and Sociology between 2014 and 2017.

He said sport was always a massive part of his life, and the clubs in Celbridge effectively shaped who he is today. Social skills, physical development and most importantly personal growth were gained from playing football and hurling for Celbridge GAA and soccer for Ballyoulster.

“Like all villages, towns and cities right across the country, there are plenty of problems, be it anti-social behaviour, drink, drugs or crime - but for me, Celbridge is my hometown.

“It’s where the people who I love the most in the world are, and right now I might be 7150km away, but it’ll always be home.”

“I’m proud to be from Celbridge and Kildare, and absolutely loved growing up where I did.

“From playing on the green in the estate when we were younger, to kicking a ball around the road.

“From the school plays in primary school, to the underage discos.

“From the laughs in the school lunchroom, to the tears of being broken up with. From being a teenager to becoming a young adult, Celbridge and Kildare played a part in it all.”



Broadcasting



After working on college radio at DCFM, Seán got a job reading news bulletins on 98FM and Spin1038.

That led to the same type of work on TodayFM and Newstalk before ultimately taking on the early morning network shift which provides news to stations across the country.

He adds: “Just like Celbridge shaped me as a person, the people that I met while working in radio have done the same and I’ll always be grateful for the opportunities they gave me and that every morning I was given the chance to speak to the nation.”

Seán is looking forward to a visit home and adds that there will be plenty of “hugs and kisses when I come home and leave again whenever that may be.”