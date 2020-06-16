LATEST: An Bord Pleanála upholds Council's decision to refuse permission for apartment blocks in Clane

An Bord Pleanála has upheld Kildare County Council's decision to refuse planning permission for a €4m development on a site at Cois Abhainn near Liffey Lodge in Clane.

The properties being promoted by Maynooth-based North City Builders had a total floor area of 2,214 square metres.

The proposed development was due to consist of the demolition of existing onsite buildings, including a disused farmhouse and outbuilding.

Planned was the construction of a new residential scheme of 19 apartments.

In the plans were 16 2-bedroom units and three 3-bedroom units in three residential blocks ranging in height from three storeys to four storeys.

Upper floors would be designed with recessed terraces / winter gardens to the rear.

The designs included 19 car parking spaces in total for use by the new proposed development and 50 cycle parking spaces.