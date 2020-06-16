Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, June 16

The death has occurred of Ann Coughlan (née O'Neill)

Kilcullen, Kildare / Naas, Kildare

Ann Coughlan (nee O’Neill) of Dorking and late of Kilcullen and Naas, Co. Kildare died peacefully June 4th 2020. Ann will be reunited with her beloved husband Jim and loving son Seamus.

Devoted and much loved mother of John, Seamus, Martine, Fiona and Neil. Loving grandmother of Alan, Ben, Becky, Alfie, Ellie, Wills, Ed and Zoe, and great-grandmother to Willow, Marshall, Alana, Eli, Paisley, Ethan, Eva, Bonnie, Ralph and Dylan. Sadly missed sister of Maisie. Predeceased by her parents Christy and Mary, her brothers Christopher, Paddy, Jimmy, Peter, Larry, Tom and Tony. Ann will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by family, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Funeral will take place in Dorking, Surrey, England.



The death has occurred of Michael McFadden

2 Upper St. Joseph's Tce., Athy, Kildare

(Former showman). Died peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Dinah, children Evelyn, Bernadette, Theresa, Frank, Ann and Malissa, brothers Frank and Marcus, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

A private funeral Mass will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed on St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, website on Tuesday morning at 11am, see www.parishofathy.ie. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot do so may offer their condolences in the 'Condolences' section below.

May Michael Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Edward Holland

The Downings, Prosperous, Kildare / Rathmines, Dublin

Holland, Edward, The Downings, Prosperous, Co. Kildare and late of Rathmines, Dublin, June 12th 2020, peacefully at his home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, sons Eamonn and Brian, daughters Susan and Joyce, sons-in-law Shay and Ronan, daughters-in-law Sarah and Therese, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for Edward. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings, are invited to leave a personal message for the family below. Edward's funeral mass can be viewed on Wednesday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link https://prosperousparish.ie/webcam/

The death has occurred of Nancy FINN (née Betts)

Kilcullen Road, Naas, Kildare / Dingle, Kerry

Beloved wife of the late Noel and much loved mother of Roberto, Marina and Imelda.

Sadly missed by her loving family, brother Patrick (USA), sisters-in-law Monica (Naas) and Mary Lou (USA), daughter-in-law Martina, sons-in-law Tony and Brian, grandchildren Katy, Molly, Sophie, Christopher and Emily, nieces nephews relatives and friends.

House private please.

May Nancy Rest In Peace.

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. A memorial service will be held in celebration of Nancy's life at a later date. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below. For those that wish to view Nancy's Funeral Mass it will be streamed live on Wednesday at 10 am on the webcam on the Naas Parish website at www.naasparish.ie.

The death has occurred of Maureen DOYLE (née Moynihan)

Celbridge, Kildare

DOYLE, Maureen (née Moynihan) (Glencarig, Celbridge) June 15th 2020 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family and in her 97th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Pat and sons Seán and Tadgh. Sadly missed by her loving family, her daughter Maureen and son Padraig, her dear sisters Lucy and Eileen, sisters-in-law Bridie and Bridget, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, the extended family, neighbours and her many close friends.

May Maureen rest in peace with God.

A Funeral Mass will take place in St Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Wednesday at 11.00 am. followed by burial at Bohernabreena Old Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the Celbridge parish website https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/. Due to Covid restrictions only 25 people can enter the church but others are welcome to attend outside and at the cemetery.

The death has occurred of Anne (Winnie) Casey (née Noone)

Garravogue, Donadea, Kildare

Casey (nee Noone), Anne (Winnie), Garravogue, Donadea, Co. Kildare, June 15th 2020, peacefully in her 95th year, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael, Pat, Seamus & David, daughters Mary & Ann, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Jim, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. A memorial service will be held in celebration of Winnie's life at a later date. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below.



The death has occurred of Daryll Devine

Highfield Estate, Newbridge, Kildare



DEVINE Daryll (Highfield Estate, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 10th June 2020 (peacefully). Predeceased by his brother Seán, his grandmother Nancy Hughes, his grandfather Patrick Devine. Sadly missed by his loving mother Emer, his father Patrick, brother Aaron, sister Ann Marie, his son Jayden, aunts and uncles, cousins, extended family, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May Daryll Rest In Peace

Reposing all day Tuesday at his residence. Please abide by the social distance rules at all times. A private family funeral will take place on Wednesday morning at 11am at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, due to government guidelines on public funerals (max 25). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.