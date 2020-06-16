LATEST: Weather Warning for thunder storms for Kildare today

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for thunder storms in Co Kildare today.

Hail is also expected.

The alert also applies to the rest of Leinster as well as Tipperary and Waterford.

Met Eireann has also predicted severe downpours in places with some surface flooding.

Other parts of the country encountered thunderstorm in recent days with dramatic displays of lightning in places.

Issuing today's Status Yellow Warning, forecasters said: "Thunderstorms with hail expected again today mainly in parts of east Munster and Leinster giving severe downpours in places with some surface flooding."

The warning is in place until 9pm tonight.