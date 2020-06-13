Happy campers! Gardai have to improvise due to Covid-19 restrictions

The Garda Water Unit were conducting a search operation and as a result of no accommodation available due to Covid-19 they set up camp overnight in a tent.

The officers, who didn't reveal the location of their work for operational reasons, travelled with their boats and equipment the evening before.

The Garda Water Unit provides an operational support and search capability to other Garda units and outside agencies in marine environments and hazardous locations.

The unit consists of two operational teams based at Athlone Garda Station, Co. Westmeath and Santry Garda Station, Co. Dublin respectively.

The unit is regularly called in for investigations relating to murders and serious crime, missing persons and evidence recovery.

In addition to underwater searches, it is also regularly asked to carry out surface patrols throughout the country and around the Irish coastline.

This involves the enforcement of marine legislation and the policing of major events taking place on or near the water.