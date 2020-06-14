Dunlavin GAA remembers the late Paddy Rouse

The player, members and supporters of Dunlavin GAA club were saddened at the passing of club president Paddy Rouse,

of Colbinstown, on March 26 last.

Paddy’s involvement with his club stretches back to playing in the Intermediate 1959 football final and winning the Intermediate county final in 1960.

Paddy then served as player, selector, committee member and fundraiser over the years.

The Dunlavin stalwart was appointed one of the club’s joint presidents, and recently attended the club’s dinner dance and 2019 Intermediate Champions medals presentation.

To his wife Josie, the Rouse family, his sister Bridie Tutty and Paddy’s wide circle of friends, the club extends its sympathy.

May Paddy Rest In Peace.