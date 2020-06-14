Animals in Need: Don’t forget birds and pets during a hot spell

Although the weather has changed recently, the previous hot spell was quite hard on wild animals and birds and they are in need of water. It is a good idea to provide a dish of fresh water in your garden so that birds and other small creatures can have a drink when they need it.

It is obviously very important that your own pets are also provided with plenty of fresh water — both cats and dogs and other domestic pets need to drink regularly when the weather is really hot. The water bowls should be regularly cleaned and filled with fresh water.

NOAH’S ARK TO REOPEN ON WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

The KWWSPCA’s charity shop Noah’s Ark, on Cutlery Road, Newbridge, will be opening again this week, on Wednesday, June 10, and will be back to its regular opening hours of 10am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday.

The KWWSPCA has certainly missed the income generated from the shop and our volunteers are eager to get back to welcome our wonderful customers and supporters.

The shop will start with a fabulous ‘Everything €1 Sale’ to help clear some of its stock and make room for all the new donations that we hope to receive soon.

We will be following Government guidelines for volunteer and customer safety in the shop and we will be restricting the customers to only three in the shop at any one time.

If anyone would like to make donations to the shop, we are asking that any large donations of more than one or two bags, be brought to our animal shelter near Athgarvan, eircode W12 EV60, as the shop is very small and cannot take in a large quantity of donations at any one time.

Pleaes call to arrange a time to suit you to drop your bags safely and quickly, on 086 3413017, or 087 6750488 or 087 6803295. The Shelter is closed to the public, so please do not deliver donations without an appointment as the gate is locked.

DOG OF THE WEEK: CLOONEY

This handsome lurcher is Clooney, who has recently come into the care of the KWWSPCA from the ISPCA. Clooney is about two years old. He is a friendly and easygoing lurcher who gets on well with other dogs. We know he gets on with older children but we do not know what experience he has of younger children.

He is a very biddable dog who loves human company and likes to be taken for walks. He is very good on the lead, and very easy to walk.

He enjoys a good run in the garden with the other dogs, and then, like most lurchers, is happy to relax in the shade or to be taken into the kitchen where he sprawls on the couch and happily accepts whatever treats come his way.

He would not like to share his home with a cat. He is house trained. Clooney is neutered, fully vaccinated and microchipped (Chip number 972274000536938, origin Ireland).

If you would like to offer Clooney a home please email kwwspca@gmail.com to request a pre adoption form. We ask for a minimum donation of €150 to partly offset our veterinary and other costs, a dog licence and collar tag are required, and a secure garden is necessary.

KILDARE & WEST WICKLOW SOCIETY FOR THE PREVENTION OF CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals; family pets, wild animals and birds, and horses, ponies and donkeys, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

