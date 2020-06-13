Kildare Gardaí report three vehicles burned out in four days

Kildare Gardaí are investigating after a spate of fire attacks on vehicles and a home in the space of four days.

At 1am on Friday, June 5, a car was set alight and burned out outside a house in St Patrick's Park in Kill.

Two other vehicles were damaged in the incident.

Around 24 hours later, at 2.35am on Saturday, June 6, the front door of a property in the Dun na Ríogh area off Monread Avenue was set alight with a flammable substance.

Gardaí appealed for information on anything suspicious in the area at the time.

A day later, at 4.27am on Sunday, June 7, a parked car was burned out in the driveway of a house in the Langton Park area of Newbridge.

Later that day, at 10.55pm, a van was burned out in the Newhall area of Naas.

Gardaí are appealing for information on all of these incidents.