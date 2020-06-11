Doctor drove into back of car in Kildare motorway collision

A man who was involved in a collision on the M7 between Naas and Newbridge made an appearance at Naas District Court on June 3.

Yogesqaran Sancheyan, 35, whose address was given as Killeshin House, Portlaoise, was prosecuted for dangerous driving at Newhall on March 18 last at 2am.

Sgt Jim Kelly told the court the defendant drove into the back of a car. He said when the gardai arrived there was no one in the defendant’s vehicle and he came out of a field.

The defendant went home by taxi to Portlaoise and subsequently made a statement to the gardai.

Sgt Kelly said the injured party made a full recovery and neither car was written off.

Solicitor Cairbre Finan said the defendant is originally from Sri Lanka and is a highly regarded doctor in Portlaoise Hospital.

He said the defendant did not know how the accident happened. He added he appeared to be driving within the speed limit .

Judge Desmond Zaidan said the fact that the defendant went into the field is an aggravating feature of the case.

Mr Finan responded that he also had those questions but the defendant said he was exhibiting signs of blackout of some description and he had lost his phone.

He said he made contact with the gardai the next morning.

He said the defendant has a very good reference and is a very decent man.

In a statement the defendant said he felt his car hit something and he did not see a back light on the other vehicle. He did not know if the car he struck was moving or parked. He said he did not know how he got into the field.

The defendant was disqualified from driving for two years and fined €750.