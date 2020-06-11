Naas Gardaí stop driver who they say was speeding without seat-belt and holding phone
A van driver was found to be breaking a litany of road traffic laws when he was stopped by a Naas Roads Policing Unit recently.
The gardaí were out patrolling when they stopped this van driver travelling at speed.
Not only was he speeding, but he was doing so while holding a mobile phone and not wearing a seat belt.
A fixed charge penalty notice has been issued.
Naas Roads Policing Unit out patrolling when they stopped van driver traveling at speed while holding mobile phone and not wearing a seat belt.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 11, 2020
FCPN issued. #SlowDownSaveLives pic.twitter.com/kl98BNeV1j
