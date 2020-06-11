Tallaght Gardaí arrest man following seizure of €77,000 worth of drugs

Dublin Gardaí have arrested and charged a man, aged in his 20s, and seized over €77,000 worth of drugs during a search operation at a house in Tallaght, Dublin 24, yesterday. The search was facilitated by Gardaí attached to the District Drugs Unit, Tallaght District Detective Unit and Community Policing Unit.

During the course of the operation suspected cannabis, and a small quantity of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of €77,635 was seized. Weighing scales, bagging equipment and other drug paraphernalia were also seized during the search. All drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Tallaght Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has since been charged in relation to this incident and will appear before a sitting of Tallaght District Court this morning.