Members of public asked for input on protecting nursing homes from Covid-19

The Covid-19 Nursing Homes Expert Panel is inviting written submissions as part of its work.

The Panel was established by the Minister to provide immediate real-time learnings and recommendations in light of the expected ongoing impact of COVID-19 with regard to Nursing Homes over the next 12-18 months.

As part of this process, the Expert Panel is undertaking rapid consultative processes to engage with a range of stakeholders through various means.

The Expert Panel is inviting interested parties to participate in a concise, focused engagement process.

The purpose of this engagement is to receive input, perspective and experiences in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects on nursing homes, with a particular focus on planning further responses with regard to nursing homes over the next 18 months.

The Department of Health said:

"Submissions are a vital source of information, helping inform the Panel’s deliberations.

"If you feel that there is any input, perspectives and/or experiences in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic in respect of nursing homes that the Panel should be aware of, you are invited to make a submission on the dedicated submission form and return it to NHExpert_Panel@health.gov.ie.

"Reflecting the urgency of the Panel’s work, a closing date for submissions of Thursday 18th June 2020 will be strictly applied.

"Submissions received by close of business on this date will be considered as part of the Panel’s deliberations.

"The Expert Panel has requested the Department of Health to disseminate information regarding the call for submissions."

Further details, including the submission form will be available overnight to view at: https://www.gov.ie/en/ collection/5f703-nphet-covid- 19-subgroup-nursing-homes- expert-panel/