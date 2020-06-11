Motorist arrested after driving at 'dangerous' speed on Kildare motorway
A driver was arrested on Monday morning have being detected at a crazy speed on the M9.
Naas Gardaí from the Roads Policing unit detected the driver travelling at a speed of 176km/h on the M9 near Kilcullen.
The driver was arrested for dangerous driving and will appear in court soon.
