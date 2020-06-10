Newbridge Garda Station sees new policing unit begin today

Newbridge Garda Station is now part of a dedicated new policing initiative that started today.

Four Gardaí attached to Newbridge Garda Station will form a dedicated Community Policing Unit and will work alongside regular policing units attached to the station. The unit will be overseen by two sergeants also attached to Newbridge who both have a background in Community Policing.

A Garda spokesperson said: "The ethos of the newly formed Community Policing Unit will be to provide a dedicated, accessible and visible Garda service to communities, to establish effective engagement processes to meet the needs of local communities and provide feedback,to use problem-solving initiatives, devised in partnership with communities and local agencies, to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour, through targeted enforcement and crime prevention and reduction initiatives."

The Garda spokesperson added that the ethos of the new policing unit is 'to engage in a community-focused approach to provide solutions that reduce the fear of crime, to engage meaningfully with young people to develop and foster positive relationships with the goal of promoting personal and community safety, to enhance communication strategies that support Community Policing objectives and to be accountable to the community we serve."

The issues the unit will tackle are anti-social behaviour ,alcohol and drug consumption, alcohol consumption and littering ,drugs being transported on the train, theft of pedal cycles and criminal damage."

The Garda spokesperson said:"The purpose of the initiative is to make the community a safer place for its residents."