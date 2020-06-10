Gardaí chase disqualified driver on foot after bizarre traffic stop
The fitness of gardaí came in handy after a driver failed to stop at a checkpoint in Tipperary this week.
The driver failed to stop in a vehicle and later fled on foot as gardaí gave chase.
When the gardaí caught up with him, they discovered he was a disqualified driver.
He was arrested and his car was seized.
The man was charged to appear in court.
Disqualified driver failed to stop for Gardaí who were conducting a checkpoint in Tipperary. A foot chase ensued and the driver was arrested for dangerous driving. Car seized and driver charged to appear in court. pic.twitter.com/R9PZuQyyiD— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 8, 2020
