Co Kildare historical buildings get grants announcement

Several buildings in Co Kildare are after getting funding, says Deputy Fiona O'Loughlin.

The following projects in Kildare South have been granted funding under the Historical and Cultural Significance and Built Heritage Investment Schemes:

Cock Bridge Thatched Cottage, Donore, Caragh, Naas, Co. Kildare €11,000.00

Carbury Church, Carbury, Co. Kildare €10,252.00

Thatch Cottage, Stickens, Carragh, Naas, Co. Kildare €5,448.00

Thatched Cottage Thomastown, Caragh, Naas, Co. Kildare €7,300.00

No. 7 Canning Place, Newbridge, Co. Kildare €15,000.00

Newbridge College (Junior House Wing) €15,000.00

St. Paul's Church, French Church Street, Portarlington, Co Laois €15,000.00

Thatched House, Jamestown Cross, Ballybrittas, Co. Laois €4,000.00