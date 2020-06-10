Former TD Charlie McCreevy mourning the loss of his brother who died suddenly

Former Kildare TD Charlie McCreevy is mourning the loss of his older brother Peter (Senior).

Peter passed away suddenly at his home in Sherlockstown, Sallins on Monday.

Peter is sadly missed by his brothers Charlie and Hugh as well as his sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a very large circle of friends.

He is a son of the late Charles and Eileen who were lock-keepers on the Grand Canal at the 14th Lock at Killeenmore, Sallins.

Peter is sadly missed by his brothers Charlie and Hugh, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a very large circle of friends.



In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for Peter.



Those who would like to attend the funeral but are unable to do so due to the current restrictions, are invited to leave a personal message for the family here



Peter's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday morning at 10am by clicking on the following link

