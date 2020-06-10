Anti social behaviour at beauty spot popular with Kildare families exercising during Covid-19

Evidence of anti social behaviour has been seen at an attraction popular with Kildare families exercising within a 20km radius during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Rock of Dunamase site offers spectacular views of the surrounding countryside including the Valley of the O’Moores and the Slieve Bloom mountains.

A reader who visited the location at the weekend found a discarded empty box which had held bottles of beer.

The Rock of Dunamase is within the permitted 20km and can be visited by young families from areas such as Monasterevin, Kildangan, Portarlington and Ballybrittas.



The 46m-high rocky outcrop contains the ruins of a defensive stronghold including Dunamase Castle dating back over 1,000 years to the 9th Century.

The attraction is off the N80 road between Portlaoise and Stradbally.