Kildare County Council announces hosepipe ban
Ongoing repairs to burst water main in Newbridge until this afternoon
A hosepipe ban will hit Limerick and the rest of the country tomorrow
Kildare County Council says a water conservation order (hosepipe ban) will be in place until midnight on Tues 21 July.
The order prohibits the use of garden hosepipes and other non-essential uses of water by domestic users and commercial premises for non-commercial activities.
Today there is delays to water supply to The Oaks, Newbridge. The supply will be disrupted until 2pm today. It is due to a burst water main.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on